James William “Bucky” Stewart, Jr., 73, of Warrenton, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, at his home. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Mr. Stewart was born in Halifax County to the late James William and Betty Daniels Stewart. Bucky was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Stewart, and a son-in-law, Eugene Burwell.
Mr. Stewart was a US Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He loved motorcycles and playing cards, but most of all, he loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Satterwhite Stewart; his children, Kim Choplin and husband, Hunter, Terry Burwell, Lisa Pitzing and husband, Mark, and James Stewart and companion, Christy Jones; his grandchildren, Amanda Pegram, Luke Choplin, Dustin, Jeremy and Randall Burwell, Kassey, Brittany and Bradley Pitzing, Elizabeth Stewart and J.J. Stewart and wife, Julia; his great-grandchildren, Angela and Davis Pegram, Trenton, Kinley, Nathan, Nicholas and Jayden Burwell and Cylann Cooke; two cousins, Winnie Tripp and Walter Wheeler; and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
