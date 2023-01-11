George “Bill” Washington Davis, Jr., 75, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21 at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Home after a long battle with Parkinson’s. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Elon Community Church.

Bill was born on Feb. 19, 1947, in Augusta, Ga., to G.W. Davis, Sr. and Elizabeth Harmon Davis. After graduating from John Graham High School in Warrenton, he earned an undergraduate degree from Georgia Southern, and later obtained a Master’s degree in Education from UNC-Greensboro. His career in Education included working as an Educator and Coach (football and basketball) within many counties in North Carolina.

Through the years, Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching sports (especially Duke basketball), telling jokes, listening to oldies music, reading, dancing to beach music with his wife, baking sourdough bread, making his “famous” cheese and tomato spaghetti, and spending time with family. His children and grandchildren were his entire world. He dedicated his life to providing love and support to anyone who knew him, especially his children and grandchildren. Bill was happiest with family, and he was surrounded by them until his last days. His legacy, love and spirit will be carried on through his children and family to always see the bright side and lead with love. To say that he will be missed is an understatement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Davis, Sr. and Elizabeth Harmon Davis; and survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Anita McCraven Davis; four children, Matthew Davis, Corbin Shaw, Amanda Embry and Andrew Davis; four grandchildren, Sera Davis, Mason Embry, Holden Embry, and Vivian Shaw; a brother, Todd Davis; two sisters, Sandra Shearin (husband Ed) and Mary Ann (late husband Sherwood); and numerous other family members and friends.

Send flowers for the Celebration of Life Service to Elon Community Church, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas, www.parkinsonassociation.org.