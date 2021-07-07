Robert LaDell Martin, Sr., 85, died on Friday, July 2, at his home with family.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton and at warrenrecord.com.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 11:10 am
