Antoine Gerald “Tony” Golden II, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 29. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Sylvester Cheek will officiate and deliver the eulogy.
Tony was born in Passaic, N.J., on Jan. 1, 1962 to Beaufort Cheek Golden of Warren County and John Arnold Golden of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
Tony worked at Revlon making cosmetic products for over 25 years.
He was known for his charming personality with an ability to make people feel comfortable when with him. He was funny, kind, extremely intelligent and a good listener.
He did not care for school, but had a thirst for knowledge. He read the dictionary when he was young and continued to stay up on current events daily. He played basketball in high school; and become a sports fanatic as an adult. He played the lottery weekly, hoping to “Hit the Big One.” He lived his life the way he wanted too. One of his favorite songs was “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra. He could not dance no matter how hard he tried. He taught his family how to laugh at themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.