Vernon Howell Steed, 81, formerly of Warrenton, passed away Oct. 28, in Saint Lucie Medical Center in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Born in Warren County on Dec. 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Mildred Mabry Steed and Howell Henry Steed. He was a 1959 graduate of John Graham High School. At an early age, he developed a talent in electronics and began a hobby in ham radios. In his teen years, he would order kits and build radios.
He loved photography and acquired his license to fly. Vernon was a previous owner of the Warren Theater and WARR radio station. In the early 1980s, he moved his family to Florida to work for the MCI telephone company. After retirement, he remained in Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Sreda Steed Riley; son-in-law, John; grandsons, Shane and Austin; and granddaughter, Taylor, who reside in Mechanicsburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Providence Methodist Church, for the cemetery fund, c/o Linda Carter, treasurer, 1976 US Hwy 401 South, Warrenton, N.C. 27589.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.