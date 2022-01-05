Emily Burges Burrows, 87, of Warrenton, died Friday, Dec. 31. Dr. Randy Clipp will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at Warrenton Baptist Church, 226 N. Main St., Warrenton, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude F. “Pete” Burrows, and her sister, Thea B. Dean.
Emily was born in rural Edgecombe County between Rocky Mount and Pinetops to the late Jim E. and Erie B. Burges. Growing up on a tobacco farm, she developed a strong work ethic that was reflected in all that she did. Many cousins and friends lived with her family, and she loved sharing stories of life on the farm and the many adventures that they all enjoyed.
After attending West Edgecombe High School, Emily graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College (now Appalachian State University). Following college, she moved to Warrenton to begin her career as a teacher at John Graham High School. She later taught high school at Warren Academy until her retirement.
Once in Warrenton, she soon met Pete, the love of her life, and after a short courtship, they married on June 30, 1957. They soon settled in the home they built in 1960, where they raised their four children and she remained the rest of her life. She and Pete loved their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and created a legacy of family gatherings for beach trips, birthdays, holidays and many other “special” times.
Emily was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church. She served as a Youth Sunday School teacher for many years and also served on various committees. She enjoyed playing golf, travel with friends and family, gardening, spirited games of Scrabble, and sports, especially college basketball. She loved her country and proudly flew the American flag.
Emily is survived by her four children, Claude F. Burrows II and his wife, Kim, of Warrenton; Laura B. Kearney and her husband, Jimmy, of Littleton; Burges E. Burrows and his wife, Whitney, of Charlotte; Allan G. Burrows and his wife, Laura, of Winston-Salem; and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are A. Jordan Kearney and his wife, Mary Beth, and daughter, Addie, of Greenville, Emily K. Pulliam and her husband, Nick, and son, Bennett, of Clemmons, Megan A. Burrows of Winston-Salem, James M. Burrows of Washington, D.C., Pearce H. Burrows of Charlotte, Ben F. Burrows of Boone and Parker E. Burrows of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Warrenton Baptist Church, 226 N. Main St., Warrenton, NC 27589, or Loaves and Fishes, 538 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
