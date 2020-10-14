Minnie Luegenger Henderson Carroll, 52, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 5, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Dr. Alton Washington officiated, and the Rev. Mary Brown delivered the eulogy.
Minnie was born April 8, 1968, in Warren County to Mary Alice Bullock Brown and the late Eugene Talamadge Henderson.
At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Manson Baptist Church.
She attended the public schools in Richmond, Va.
For years, Minnie was employed as a medical coder for Sentara Healthcare System in Norfolk, Va.
Because of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. She enjoyed talking and laughing with everyone whom she came in contact with. To her, there were no strangers. Minnie was straight forward, said what she meant and stood by her words.
Minnie was united in holy matrimony with Jason Carroll, who preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Martina Lynette Henderson of Warrenton; a grandson, Syncere Parker; a granddaughter, Mila Alston; her mother, Rev. Mary Brown, and stepfather, James E. Brown of Charles City, Va.; two sisters, Zenobia Henderson of Franklinton and Wanda Seward of Portsmouth, Va.; four brothers, Vincent Thorne (Gwen) of Richmond, Va., James Brown, Jr. (Angela) of Henrico, Va., Jevon Brown of Broadnax, Va., and Justin Brown (Inga) of Chesterfield, Va.; two stepsisters, Angela Hunt of Warrenton and Cynthia Hunt of Wise, North Carolina; eight aunts; three uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
