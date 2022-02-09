Shelia Marie “Shelia Ree” Hargrove, 63, of Warren County, departed this life on Jan. 29, at her home and in the company of her devoted soulmate, Charles Solomon. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery in Manson. The Rev. Dr. Christopher Moore officiated.
Shelia was born July 6, 1958, in Warren County. After she graduated from Norlina High School, she moved to Richmond, Va., where she proudly continued her life and later received her nursing assistant certification at Career Training Center.
Shelia worked as a private duty nursing assistant for over 30 years. She was passionate about helping others and loved what she did for a living. She committed her life to caring for others and serving her patients. Shelia retired from her nursing career in 2017 after more than 30 years in the healthcare field.
Shelia was a loving partner, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She cherished and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Shelia and Charles spent countless time traveling, shopping and enjoying exquisite dinning wherever they traveled. With her outgoing personality, quick wit, and great sense of humor, she will truly be missed and never forgotten.
Shelia was predeceased by her parents, Ida C. Jones Hargrove and Billy Joe Hargrove; and her brother, Jerome Alex Hargrove.
She is survived by her devoted soulmate, Charles Solomon; her two children, Reginald L. Hargrove and DaiTrone L. Hargrove, both of Richmond, Va; three sisters, Debbie Hargrove and Pamela Hargrove, both of Richmond, Va., Regina Hargrove of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers, Larry Jones and Billy Hargrove, both of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.