Mary Alston, 95 of Georgetown, S.C., formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, in Georgetown, S.C. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon. The Rev. Milton R. Solomon, Jr., pastor, officiated.
Mrs. Alston leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Beverly Alston-Smalls (Richard) of Columbia, S.C., and Connie Alston Nesbit (Dennis) of Georgetown, S.C.; one son, Roy C. Alston, Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Elnora Talley-Brown of Norlina; six beloved grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.