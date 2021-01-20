Pattie Lue Harrison Bullock peacefully departed this earthly life on Sunday, Jan. 17, in Vaughan, at the home of her daughter, Annie Pleasant, where she resided.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11a.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Charles Walton, pastor of Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton. Burial will follow in Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bullock, born Sept. 22, 1926, in Warren County, was one of six children of the late Fletcher and Annie P. Carter Harrison. Pattie Lue attended the Olive Grove School in Littleton.
She married the love of her life, George L. Bullock, Sr., on May 10, 1946. She was a full-time loving wife and mother of six, and was the babysitter for all of her grandchildren.
Pattie loved the Lord and attended Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton. She enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching her children and grandchildren play in the yard. She loved quilting, Sunday school, singing in the senior choir and talking to her sisters, and she was a great cook.
In addition to her parents, Pattie was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Bullock Sr.; one son, George L. Bullock, Jr.; two sisters, Nellie Mae Davis and Lenora Terry; and one brother, Fletcher “Bubba” Harrison.
She leaves to mourn and cherish her kind-hearted and precious memories: her children, her devoted caregiver, Annie Pleasant of the home, Willie L. Bullock (Jacqulyn), Pattie B. Palmer, Elder Viola B. Calixte (Jacques), and Evangelist Mary Bullock, all of Vaughan; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine H. Sellers of Littleton and Annie Martin of Ronda; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Bullock may be viewed on Friday, Jan. 22, from noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
