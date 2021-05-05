Gordon Johnny Christmas, Jr., 62, departed this life on Monday, April 26, at Pelican Health Facility in Thomasville. A Celebration of Life service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Warrenton, by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr., pastor. Committal with military honors followed.
Mr. Christmas, son of the late Gordon J. Christmas, Sr. and the late Ella Mae Kearney Christmas, was born Aug. 21, 1958, in Warren County. At an early age, he was raised in the Warrenton community and fellowshipped at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He continued to be a church member there throughout the life.
Gordon attended Warren County schools and graduated from John Graham High School with the Class of 1976.
He went on to join the United States Army in 1977, serving until 1989. During his time serving the country, Gordon was stationed in Korea in 1983 and held the position of Staff Sergeant with the Second Infantry Division. After leaving the Army, he worked various jobs before retiring as a veteran.
Gordon touched many lives in different ways, but one thing that remained the same was his innate ability to make people laugh through his sense of humor.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Elizabeth Benton (James) of Henderson; one grandson, Jaylen Khalid Benton; a best friend and the mother of his child, Emma Rowlett; a special cousin, Debbie Molley; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Gordon was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
