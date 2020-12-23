Eugene Taylor “Gene” Munn, 77, of Afton, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Dr. Noel F. Burt will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warreton with private burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Munn was a native of Warren County born to the late Howard and Myrtle Hawks Munn. Gene was also preceded in death by his siblings, Louise M. Manning, Bertha M. Moody, Margaret M. Traylor, Janet M. Jones, Helen M. Capps, Russell H. Munn, Ervin F. Munn, Edward R. Munn and Howard Munn, Jr.
Mr. Munn was a retired route salesman for Coca Cola Bottling Company and also helped his wife operate Just Flowers in Warrenton. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard, was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and was a retired fireman with the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department. Gene also was a team captain and team member for Relay For Life and a member of the River Ridge Golf Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Carter Munn; his godchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Unc,” Jay Carter, Kevin Carter and wife, Lee, Pam Reavis, and Kaylee and Lilly Kate Carter; and numerous and special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charles Edmonds, William Fuller, Bob Marlin, Mike Hardee, Mike Aycock, Troy Neal, Lin Capps and Jerry Bolton.
Flowers are acceptable, and any memorials should be directed to the Providence UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Linda Carter, 1976 US HWY 401 South, Warrenton, NC 27589.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
