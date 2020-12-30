Ercell Swanson “Shorty” Williams, Sr., 71, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 18, after a lengthy illness. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Saturday, Dec. 26, at New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Norlina by the Rev. Kathard Marks, pastor.
Born July 21, 1949, he was the firstborn of the late John and Alva Phillips. He was educated in the Warren County school system.
Ercell professed Jesus Christ as his Savior at Providence Christian Church in Wise.
Ercell was well loved and was a kind person willing to help anyone. Ercell loved his family and had a special place in his heart for attending worship service to praise God.
He was hardworking and put his all into any job he performed. Ercell was employed through UniSource, in Richmond, Va., for 30 years.
On July 23, 1960, he married the former Otelia White, and to this union, two children were born.
Ercell was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and he also enjoyed working on cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnell Phillips and Earl Phillips; three sisters, Willie Mae “Susie” Edwards, Gertrude Howard and Deloris Howard.
Ercell leaves to fondly cherish his memories: his wife, Otelia Willaims; one daughter, Ershelle Williams; one son, Ercell Williams, Jr. (Cassandra); three grandchildren, Asia Randolph, Shameka Jones and Robert Moore; one great-granddaughter, Braelynn Nicole Hurt; two stepgrandchildren, Isaiah Harris and Kanisha Harris; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Kwon Harris, Emmanuel Harris and Lyrik Harris; four sisters, Alma Faye Gaten, Betty Smith, Alice Marie Phillips and Deborah Jones (Wallace); one brother, Thomas Phillips; one aunt, Erma Green; six sisters in-law, Lizzie Davis, Cornelia Davis (William), Lillian Green (Richard), Marinda Alston, Zaida White and Argatha Vass (Donnie); five brothers in-law, Albert White, Jr., Alexander White, Clarence White, Peter White (Gloria) and Normand Edwards.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
