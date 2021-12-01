Constance Damarodas Skow, 77, died at her Lake Gaston home on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today (Wednesday) at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Warrenton.
She was a native of Long Island, N.Y., born to the late Joseph and Margaret Damarodas.
Mrs. Skow was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Warrenton. She was also a member of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club (LGLC), the Ladies of the Lake (LOL) and one of the Fabulous Aqua Babes (FABS). Connie enjoyed traveling to far off places, cruising around Lake Gaston on her wave runner and making sure that no one she ever met was a stranger.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Skow; her children, Debra Smith, Susan Marett and her husband Michael, Erik Skow and his wife Stephanie; as well as her three grandchildren, Scott Skow, Matthew Smith and Emma Marett.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the John 3:16 Center in Littleton.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
