Mildred Ann Rooker, 71, loving mother, grandmother, sister and cherished friend, went home to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 5 in Newnan, Ga., at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Mildred Ann was born in Warrenton on May 9, 1949, to Lillie Mildred Lyles and James T. Reid.
Mildred Ann graduated from John Graham High School in Warrenton and later studied at Mitchell’s Hairstyling Academy.
She took great pleasure in caring for others and spent much of her life pursuing that passion. She worked for a number of years as a healthcare provider at the Sunrise Community Inc. in Cape Coral, Fla., where she loved each of her clients, and they adored her. She continued to care for those in need when she returned home to North Carolina.
She enjoyed listening to her brother play music, and she loved to dance. Mildred Ann’s banana puddings were life changing and loved by all who were lucky enough to enjoy them. She was an avid gardener and always had seeds to share with friends.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed enormously by her brother, Alan Reid (Betsy) of Warrenton; her daughter, Terri Baggarly (Michael) of Newnan, Ga., and her son, Jason Roope (Erika) of Cherry Point; as well as her three adoring grandchildren, Samuel Baggarly, William Baggarly and Aurora Roope.
A memorial service will be held in North Carolina at a later date.
Arrangements are by McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory in Newman, Ga. Condolences may be expressed to the family at mckoon.com.
