Alex Robert Drumgold, 25, of Norlina, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton and at warrenrecord.com.
Alex Robert Drumgold, 25, of Norlina, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton and at warrenrecord.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.