Myrtice Harris Bolton, 89, of Vaughan, died Monday, Nov. 2, at her home. the Rev. Steve Dennup will conduct graveside funeral services Wednesday (today) at 1 p.m. in Vaughan Cemetery.
Myrtice was preceded in death by her parents, Tolly R. and Mae Shearin Harris; sisters, Lucille H. McClanahan and Edith I. Harris; and her brother, Tolly R. Harris.
Myrtice was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church. She worked for the federal government in the Pentagon for 35 years. She loved her nieces and nephews, and loved to help others.
She is survived by her sisters, Bertie H. Stegall, Ruby H. Carroll and Vergie A. Roberts.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
