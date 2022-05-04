Rev. Betty Bobbitt Willis, 76, of Littleton, died on Thursday, April 28, at her home. The Rev. Stan Lewis conducted funeral services at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Littleton United Methodist Church with burial following in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Rev. Willis was born in Vance County to the late Floyd Ernest and Kate Aileen Cooper Bobbitt, and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Greene.
Betty was a graduate of the Duke Divinity School of Ministry and faithfully served most recently as Pastor at the Macon United Methodist Church. She had served as the Minister of Music and was an accomplished Pianist and Music Teacher.
Rev. Willis formerly served as the Mayor of Littleton and a Commissioner on the Town Board of Littleton. She loved history and was a member of the D.A.R. Her knowledge of the families in the area was extensive. She also served on the Smart Start Board, the Lakeland Arts Center Board and was a member of the Littleton Women’s Club.
She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Willis; her children, Walt Robinson, Norman Robinson, Beth Twisdale and husband, Robert, Jenny Womack (late husband, Choyia), Noelle Blakely and husband, Chip, Chrissie Pittari and husband, Nick; her brother, Ernest Cooper Bobbitt; and her grandchildren, G.W. Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Teagan Gorman, Gaby McMullan, Cooper Aycock, Christopher Aycock, Carson Keeter, Wyatt Twisdale, Rocco Salerno, Jenna Salerno, Massimo Pittari, Sofia Pittari and Giada Pittari.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Macon United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
