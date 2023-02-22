Samuel Williams “Sam” Meador, 78, of Oine died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct graveside services at noon on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Zion Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Meador was a Warren County native born to the late Everett Lee and Mildred Williams Meador. Sam was also preceded in death by his siblings, Everett Lee Meador, Jr., Mary Roberts, Jean Herrin and Daniel “Boone” Meador.
Mr. Meador was a member of Zion Methodist Church and the Ridgeway-Drewry Hunting Club. He was a Fixer at Americal and Farmer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nettie Pitchford Meador; his children, Samuel Todd Meador and wife, Kim, and Susan Michelle Haskins and husband, Phil; his sister, Iris Meador Frazier; his grandchildren, Jennifer Meador Allen(Gregg), James Everett Maynard(Christina), Justin Todd Meador(Emma), Jessica Maynard Huggins(Junior), James Claybon “Jake” Wade, Cody Wayne Wade, Ryan Philip Haskins(Sarah) and Jessica Faye Haskins(Fred); and his great-grandchildren, Mannix Chase, Carson Huggins, Camden Maynard, Cali Huggins, Cayden Maynard, Cambrie Huggins, Carter Crawford and Walker Haskins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Zion Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
