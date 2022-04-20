Dianne Tharrington Rodwell of Raleigh died March 24 of congestive heart failure. She was born Jan. 7, 1952, in Macon. Dianne was highly respected for her hard work and innate artistic talent that set her apart and made her amazing.
Jimmy Rodwell and she were married and moved to Great Falls, Mont., where their children, Robby and De, were born. They then moved back to Warren Plains and Littleton. After divorcing, Dianne moved to Raleigh and became a founding member of ArtSpace. She was in ArtSpace Studio 201 for 30 years.
Dianne was predeceased by her mother, Margaret, and her father, Marvin Rodgers Tharrington. She is survived by son Robby and wife, Lisa; daughter De and husband Danny Morrow; grandchildren Gavin and Megan Hume, and great-grandchild Nessa Hume; sister Dale; and brothers Ashley, Ronnie, Gary and Larry; and thousands of people all over the country and the world who invested in her art for the comfort, solace and peace that it gives them.
At Dianne’s request, no service is planned.
Dianne also requested that honorariums be sent to INTERACT (919-828-7501), Save the Bees, (919-833-0015), and Plant a Male Gingko Tree (inquire at your local plant nursery).
