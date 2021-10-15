Carl Wallace Spragins, 71, passed away at his home away from home in Ocean Isle Beach surrounded by his loved ones, Frieda and Hannah, on Monday, Oct. 11. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the gym of Smithfield-Selma High School. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Smithfield.
Born on Jan. 24, 1950, in Roanoke Rapids, Carl was the son of the late Elmo Wallace and Lucy Odom Spragins.
Carl was a graduate of Littleton High School and Elon College. He was a former member of First Baptist Church of Smithfield and a retired teacher and coach at Norlina High School and Smithfield-Selma High School. Carl enjoyed family, coaching, fishing, time at Ocean Isle Beach, and talking to old friends.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Frieda Spragins; daughter, Hannah Spragins of Cary; and brother Dale Spragins (Anne) of Roanoke Rapids; along with a host of relatives and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his son, Wallace Spragins; and sister, Gail Spragins.
The Spragins family would like to give a special thanks to Carl’s caregivers, Debi, Whitney, Rebecca and Bobbi, as well as the team at Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Carl to the Reggie Carmichael Scholarship Fund, First Citizens Bank, 409 E. Market Street / PO Box 1377, Smithfield, NC 27577, account # 003242569447; or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma.
