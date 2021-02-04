Pattie Mustian Brauer, 99, of Norlina, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at her residence. David Belk will conduct graveside services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Brauer was a Warren County native born to the late William Alexander Mustian and Ava Carroll Mustian.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William Robert Brauer; her sisters, Edna M. Harris, Alta Davis, Mattie Reavis and Catherine Holowiti; and her brothers, John Mustian, Curtis Mustian, Rix Mustian, William Mustian and Taylor Mustian.
Mrs. Brauer was a member of Norlina Baptist Church and the Baptist Women. She retired after 30 years from Warren County ASCS and as bookkeeper for High Dollar Warehouse. Pattie also was a member of several clubs in Ridgeway and Warrenton and formerly served on the Farm Bureau Woman’s Committee.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Warren County Animal Ark or to SNAP.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
