Lucy Chavis, 92, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 22. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ, 148 Burchette Chapel Rd., Manson, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Charlie Chavis (Linda), Herman Chavis (Freida), daughters Rosalinda Hasan and Alva Barber. Too many grandchildren and great grandchildren to name. Preceded in death by siblings John Roberts (Elnora), Charlie Burchett (Edith), Orange Burchett (Sally), Lizzie Jackson (Denis), Inez Bullock (Plummer), Rosa Burchett. She leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
She will be remembered for her love of church, gardening, sewing, and bingo with her sisters, infectious laughter and smiles, prayer and encouragement to never let anything, including the word “no,” to prevent you from reaching your dreams. Remains will rest at Mimms Funeral Services, 1827 Hull St, Richmond, Va.
