Mrs. Lucy Maud Edwards Branch, 102, died Friday, Dec. 3, at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Greater Lovely Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon by the Rev. William W. Faulcon, Jr.
Lucy was born Aug. 13, 1919, in Embro to Tealie and Rosa Edwards.
She attended John R. Hawkins High School and graduated from Howard University with a BS degree and North Carolina Central University with an MA degree.
She taught in the Warren County school system for 37 years, ending her career at South Warren Elementary School in 1982. She was a member of the National Education Association and North Carolina Retired School Personnel.
Her first marriage was to Thomas Ramsey, and they had two children.
Her second marriage was to the late James Eugene “Genie” Branch, embracing two stepsons, George E. “Pete” Branch (deceased) and John Earl Branch; step-nephew Herbert L. West; and step-nieces, Hermenia West, Undine Ray and Mary Ada Dillahunt.
A member of Greater Lovely Hill Baptist Church, she was the first female Trustee. She served as church clerk and sang in the Senior Choir.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Ramsey (Loretta); daughter, Gwyndolyn Dian Alston; granddaughter, Cassandra “Sandy” Alston-Childs (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Childs Jr., and Sydney Childs; great-grandson, Marques Alston (Melissa; great-great-grandchildren, Imoni, Marques Jr. and Amora; great-granddaughter, Chanelle Alston; great-great-grandchildren, twins Samiyah and Saniyah Buchanan; great-granddaughter Zhane Alston; stepson, John Earl Branch (Tomeatha); step-grandchildren, Kimberly Frazier (Linden) and son Justin, Stacey Lee (Alphonso) and children Bailey and Alphonso, Christopher Branch (Electra) and children Jayce, Camden, Kanai and Alahna, and Letitia Dzirasa (Delali); nephew, Charles Edwards; cousins, Linda Maxwell and daughter Ayodele, Viola Maxwell-Thompson (James) and daughter Brittany; and granddaughter-in-law, Felicia Nkansa Alston; and other relatives.
Mrs. Branch will lie in repose on Friday, Dec. 10, from noon-7 p.m. at R. H. Greene Funeral Home. In light of COVID-19, the family reserves in-home visits for immediate family.
