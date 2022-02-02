Forest Silver, Jr., 74, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Monday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Kathard Marks officiated, and burial followed in the Bennett Richardson Family Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Silver was born to the parentage of Forest and Mary Lynch Silver on Sept. 17, 1947. He received his education in the public schools of Warren County.
For years, he was employed in the logging industry. Forest was a quiet man who loved to hunt, fish and enjoy life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy Silver; a grandson, Savon Davis; and a brother, Morris Silver.
He leaves to cherish his everlasting memories: the mother of his children, Lenora Marks Silver of Norlina; two daughters, Michelle Silver of Henderson and Jacqueline Silver Kearney (Calvin) of Warrenton; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Twitty Williams (Shannon) of Youngsville, Tyrone Roy Page of Henderson, Roy Silver, Jr. and Samaria Silver, both of Wise, and Terrence Wiggins, Jr. of Warrenton; four great-grandchildren, Aubrie Williams, Addison Williams and Aila Williams all of Youngsville, and Amari Page of Henderson; three brothers, Selver Sylver and Ace Silver (Linda) both of Norlina, and Bernard Silver of Kittrell; four sisters, Betty Silver (A.P.) of Warrenton, Mary Lou Campbell (Earl) and Sarah Silver, both of Norlina, and Ilene Silver Bost (Santos) of Charlotte; one daughter-in-law, Sabrina Silver of Wise; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
