Terry Howell Rivers, 70, of Huntersville, died on Jan. 22. He was born on Sept. 27, 1952, in Granville County to the late Furney and Dorothy Rivers.
Terry graduated from John Graham High School in 1970 and later graduated from East Carolina University in the class of 1976. Terry was a lifelong mechanical engineer with a specialty in plastic product design.
Terry enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf, with three holes-in-one to his name. He was also a PSL Owner of the Carolina Panthers since their inaugural season. More than anything, Terry loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Rivers; and brothers, Allison and Robert.
As Terry was a lifelong supporter of Toys for Tots, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots at www.ToysForTots.org.
A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by James Funeral Home of Huntersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.