Robert J. King died on June 2, at his Silver Spring, Md., home with his son, Robert Willie, Robert Willie’s wife, Carol, and his wife, Margie. His funeral will be Sunday, June 12, at the Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home in Beltsville, Md. Burial will be June 13 at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. King, son of Robert Lee King and Edelia Lois Carter King, was born in Warren County on June 27, 1937. He grew up in Wise, along with two younger brothers, Clarence Earl King and Benzie Travis King.
At around age 12, his family moved to Norlina. During his high school years, he ran the movies in the theatre and drive in theatre. He also worked for Purina to clear land so surveyors could plot out the future Purina plant. Once it was built, Purina assigned him and another man to run their office in Norlina. Later he drove a truck for Purina, making hauls between Norlina and Wilson.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1955. After graduating from Norlina High School in 1956, he was called to duty and served in Korea following the Korean War. He worked for a number of companies, including St. Charles Manufacturing Company. Later he started his own company, King Enterprises. One of the highlights of his career was remodeling the residential kitchen of the White House.
He married Margie in 1966 and they have one son, Robert Willie King.
Over the years, he enjoyed trips back to Norlina and his class reunions. He always appreciated the support and help of his friends in Norlina.
He is survived by his wife, Margie King; son, Robert Willie King (Carol); brother, Earl King (Phyllis); one aunt, and numerous cousins; and his beloved cat, Charlie Gray.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852; or Statesville Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery Fund, 2429 Broad Street, Statesville, N.C. 28652.
