Harold L. Williams of Littleton died Saturday, Sept. 11, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount after a short illness. He celebrated his 90th birthday in June.
He was a long-time salesman with Littleton Sales Company, an Air Force veteran, volunteer fireman for 20 years with the Littleton Volunteer Fire Department (serving as Chief from 1982-1987), and a member of Myrick Hills Golf Course, where he spent many happy days (and some frustrating ones).
Harold was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Roanoke Rapids, where a private funeral mass will be celebrated at the church at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sister, Shirley Pershing; brother, Archer Williams; four children, Dickie (Phyllis) of Warrenton, Mikie (Dawn) of Nashville, Kay (Joel) of Hilton Head, S.C., and Kevin (Lori) of Greenville. His grandchildren (Nicholas, Marty, Anniken, Graham and Grahson) were very close to him and a joy always. He also had several step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His family is grateful for the love and support from family friends, Jan Sullivan and James Allen.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Littleton Senior Center, P O Box 187, Littleton, NC 27850-0187.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.