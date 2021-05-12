Annie Beatrice Cheek, 84 departed this life on April 29. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, May 7, at Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
On Sept. 11, 1936, God knew he needed to add one more to the next of George and Eliza Andrews. God decided to give them a beautiful baby girl. They decided to name her Annie Beatrice Andrews and eventually nicknamed her “Bea.” In this particular nest, she was reared in a Christian home with five siblings — Rosa (deceased), Victoria (deceased), Rebecca, George (deceased) and Reginald. The nickname “Bea” was acquired because she was always “busy as a bee” trying to outdo her brothers.
Annie attended Vance County schools, then her family moved to Warren County, where she met Henderson Cheek. Henderson and Annie Cheek were married 60 years. Annie worked as a seamstress and Certified Nurse Aide for 25 years until she retired.
Annie is a mother of few, but is loved by many. Affectionately called Mom, Aunt Bea and Granny by many because of her loving spirit. Annie instilled Christian values, educational principles and strong work ethics into her family, but also her nieces, nephews and others.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Henderson Cheek, and a son, Jamie I. Cheek. Annie leaves to cherish her memories: five children, Dr. Penny E. Hylton of Bowie, Md., Carolyn Cheek of Warrenton, Nathan Cheek of Waldorf, Md., Brenda Bryant (John) of Cheverly, Md., and Gwendolyn Smith (Darryon) of Warrenton; 10 grandchildren, Lawrence Young (Marla), Dr. Shanda Edwards, Rafael Hylton (Naima), Randall Edwards, Andre Hylton (Alecia), Vincent Desir, Briana Lawrence (Ti’Shon), Ashleigh McRae (Toriano), Aaron Smith and Andrew Smith; 14 great-grandchildren, Camelia Young (Markia), Kayla Young, Darryn Hylton, Lawrence Young, Jr., Lexie Ingram, Unique Ward, Heavenly Edwards, Daniel Hylton, Alana Kylton, Ahlia Hylton, Jayden A. Lawrence, Cairo Desir, U’Asia Edwards and Breon Lawrence; and one great-great-grandchild, Nyima Bell.
Arrangements were by Shawn Lea Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.