Evangelist Cora Lizzie Ann Williams Gease, 91, departed this life on Wednesday, March 2, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Inez. Pastor David Watts officiated, and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Evangelist Gease was born on Sept. 11, 1930, to Plummer Williams Sr. and Mamie Williams of Warrenton, in the town of Inez. She was married to the late Van Jealous Gease. They had two daughters, Vanessa Church and Joann Jones.
She had to start working in the third grade to assist her parents in providing for her family. She was an ICU nurse for 30 years in Queens, N.Y.
Evangelist Gease was saved and sanctified under the leadership of the Rev. H.L. Harrison of New Cannon Church of God in Christ. She served in the Local, State and National Church of God in Christ. She was also the Vice President to the Women’s Rescue Squad for many years prior to returning to North Carolina.
She was a member of Salvation and Praise Tabernacle until her passing.
Evangelist Gease was preceded in death by her parents, Plummer and Mamie Williams; her loving husband, Van Gease; her siblings, Lucy Williams, and Plummer Williams, Jr.; and her two daughters whom she adored, Joann Jones and Vanessa Church; one great-grandchild; and her sister/best friend, Mother Harrison.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her sister, Rhoda Conyers, and brother, Ottaway Williams, Sr.; her son-in-law Bernard Jones; her grandchildren, Terrence Gease, Shatrease Townes, Curtis Gease, Jhetovi Gease, Johnathan Booker, Christina Jefferson, Robert Church, Bernard Jones, Jr. and Brandon Jones; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four Spiritual Daughters of the Women’s Retreat from the Tabernacle of Prayer, NYC, Kim Burnette, Daleen Walker, Corlette Dobbins and Shermata Payne; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and other family members.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
