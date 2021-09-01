Richard “Pat” Robinson, 73, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Warrenton, died on Thursday, Aug. 12. Services were held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Richmond, Va.
Mr. Robinson was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Robinson; and a brother, R.D. Robinson.
He is survived by his son, Maki Robinson; and a brother, Jimmie Robinson of Florida.
Arrangements were by Nelsen Funeral Home in Richmond, Va.
