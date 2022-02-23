Dorcy “Patchy” Talley, 84, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 7, at Harbor Hospital in Brooklyn, Md. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 19, at noon at the North Warren High School Cafeteria in Wise. The Rev. Charles W. Faulcon officiated, and Elder Shondra Jordan and the Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame assisted. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Talley, son of Rowena Talley, was born April 15, 1937, in the Oakville Community of Warren County. Dorcy received his formal education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from Warren County Training School in Wise.
At an early age, Dorcy accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in the Oakville Community, Macon.
Shortly after high school, he relocated to New York to seek better employment and worked for a year as a Janitor with the National Cleaning Company in New York City. He obtained his cleaning career from his late brother-in-law, James Raymond Hendricks.
He was united in marriage to the former Queen Esther Hendricks, and this union was blessed with three children.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Queen E. Talley of Littleton; one daughter, Gloria Talley of Brooklyn, Md.; one son, James Talley of Brooklyn, Md.; five grandsons, David Talley, Julian Talley, Dorcy K. Talley, Jr., Dennis Mosley and James Talley, Jr; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Jones of Baltimore, Md., Irene Hunter of Suitland, Md. and Roberta Gill (John) of the Bronx, N.Y.; three brothers, Darnell Talley (Dianne) of Washington, D.C., Douglas Hunter of Suitland, Md. and Curtis Hunter (Dorinda) of La Plata, Md.; sisters-in-law, Liz Robinson, Mary Smith and Daisy Hendricks, all of Baltimore, Md., and Jessie H. Cooper of Boydton, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Dorcy was preceded in death by his mother and his eldest son, Dorcy K. Talley.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
