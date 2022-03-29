Nancy Lou Richardson, 67, died at The Carrolton of Nash on Saturday, March 26. She was the daughter of the late Ollie Richardson, Sr. and Bettie Dale Richardson. Nancy was also preceded in death by siblings, Evelyn Louise Richardson, Robert Bailey Richardson, Dorothy Richardson Wilson, Margaret Richardson and Ollie Richardson, Jr.
Rev. Willie Silver will conduct funeral services at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 2nd at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived her siblings, Glenn Richardson, Lee Richardson, Loretta Richardson and Sandra R. Terry.
The family will receive friends from 1-4:30 pm on Friday, April 1st at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
