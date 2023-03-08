Margaret Edmonds Hobgood, 97, died at her home in the Afton-Elberton community on Monday, March 6. The Rev. Jake Roberson and the Rev. P. Dudley Neal will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Brown’s Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hobgood was born in Warren County to the late Herbert and Rosa James Edmonds. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hobgood; three sisters, Alice Collier, Edith Collier and Anne Shearin; and five brothers, James Herbert, Edwin, Lawrence, Harold and Arthur Edmonds.
Mrs. Hobgood was a longtime active member of Brown’s Baptist Church, where she held many positions of church ministry, including the roles of Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, secretary and treasurer, and membership in the Women’s Missionary Society.
She is survived by her children, Allen Hobgood and wife, Linda, and Carol Miller and husband, Michael; her sister, Lucille Robbins; her brother, Roy Edmonds; four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to Brown’s Baptist Church c/o Jean Bowen, 136 Bowen Rd., Norlina, NC 27563.
The family will receive friends following the services at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
