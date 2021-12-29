Laurie (Donick) Braine, 66, of Studio City, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8.
She was born inn Sheffield, Pa., on Sept. 18, 1955, to the late Darlene and Jim Donick. Laurie attended Villa Maria College and graduated in 1977 with an RN and Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.
She and her husband of 44 years, John W. Braine, resided in Northville, Mich. They relocated to Studio City, Calif., in 2010, where Laurie practiced as a Concierge Nurse and a Detox Specialist.
Laurie was a devoted wife and mother who liked nothing more than sharing time with family. She was a nurturer, always helping others. An avid Lakers and Dodgers fan, she also loved spending days in the sun at Malibu Beach.
Laurie is survived by her husband, John W. Braine; three daughters, Katie Braine of Oklahoma City, Okla., Annie Abraham (Keith) of Birdsnest, Va., and Allison Braine of Woodland Hills, Calif.; a son, Jeff Braine of Glendale, Calif.; two grandsons, Colin Burkhart and Michael Abraham.
Burial will be private. In lieu of sending flowers, Laurie’s family requests donations be made to rescue Mission Alliance, 315 North A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Forest Lawn.
