Time flies when you’re having a good time! Fifty years ago this summer, I returned home to Warrenton after two years of college in Illinois, and quickly found myself with two jobs.
By day, several high school buddies and I erected new spinning looms at the Harriet Henderson Mill in Norlina, and by night, I helped Mr. Taylor paint the former Warren Academy.
In the fall, I joined Phil Daniels, Joey Gilbert, Tommy Hawkins and Lee Holt down at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson for my last two years of college.
That Warrenton summer of ’71 was a memorable return to North Carolina!
STEVE SMITH
Whiteville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.