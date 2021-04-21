Thanks to each person and group that joined forces with the Keep Warren County Beautiful initiative during March. We had a very good response rate, but there is still much to do. We must keep setting an example and higher standard in Warren County for our residents, visitors and, more importantly, our young people.
Please remind those around you that there are still penalties for littering. Below is a portion of the state statute covering the topic:
“NC General Statute 14-399. Littering.
“(a) No person, including any firm, organization, private corporation, or governing body, agents or employees of any municipal corporation shall intentionally or recklessly throw, scatter, spill or place intentionally or recklessly cause to be blown, scattered, spilled, thrown or placed or otherwise dispose of any litter upon any public property or private property not owned by the person within this State or in the waters in this State including any public highway, public park, lake, river, ocean, beach, campgound, forestland, recreational area, trailer park, highway road, street or alley …”
As you near the end of the statute, it outlines the penalties as:
“(h) If a person sustains damages arising out of a violation of subsection (a) of this section that is punishable as a felony, a court, in a civil action for the damages, shall order the person to pay the injured party threefold the actual damages or two hundred dollars ($200.00), whichever amount is greater.”
The summer months are fast approaching, and life is a little more relaxed; however, the fall and winter bring dying grasses and the exposure of the spoils, including paper, bottles and cans. Let’s all try to be aware of the long-term effects of littering.
We continue to distribute supplies for litter pickup at the Warren County Board of Elections office located at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, to anyone willing to join forces with us. Again, thank you for your dedication and commitment to change.
DEBBIE FORMYDUVAL, chairwoman
Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee
