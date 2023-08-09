I may not be qualified to enter the recent conversation regarding embracing of ancestry and of history. I come from north of the Mason-Dixon line, which makes anything I say suspect to begin with. As far as I know, none of my ancestors were slaveholders, and I have not discovered any people of color in my family background. I suppose it could be assumed I bear neither the shame and guilt of ownership of human beings nor the horror of realizing what my people would have suffered. And for a long time I was satisfied with that innocence and knowledge….or lack of knowledge. Then I moved to North Carolina.
I thought I understood our country’s history, and I was comfortable in a kind of moral certitude. Then I attended a gathering of mixed race folk and spoke up with a well thought out defense of everything I thought I knew. What I did not expect was the comeuppance I received, honest and brutal and completely confusing. Thus began an ongoing education rooted in the complicated dynamics of living in the South. Just because my family history does not coincide with the actualities of slavery does not mean I have not been affected by it, have not benefitted from it, have not been immune to deeply rooted racist assumptions. We all bear the scars of the whip, and many of us white people have status, education and economic stability because other people were forced to do the work that produced commodities shipped North, goods that my family was able to secure cheaply. And why were costs kept low? Why was our economy not only stable, but strong enough to allow the US to become one of the wealthiest countries in the world? Because labor costs were few. Because people were forced to work long hours whether they wanted to or not under the fear of punishment or death or family separation. The history of our country is long and complicated, and too often only one side is taught. Often only one people has received the benefits of low interest loans and access to education as well as the freedom to vote without fear.
The question has come up from time to time of when I first became aware of the color of my skin. The obvious answer seemed to be at an early age, but recently I realized the answer to that question is when I moved to the South, when friendships developed with people of color, when I heard their stories and felt the different way they encounter the same world. The question often comes up, why do we have to revisit the past. What I am learning from other people’s ancestors is that the past continues to impact the present, and until we wrestle with and understand some very different perspectives, we will continue to be haunted by it, no matter how earnestly it is denied.
Acknowledging my ignorance has allowed my mind to open to learn, my heart to understand. It feels important to hear all sides of any story and find the multiple truths that exist between. Honest dialogue can be painful, but it can also be healthy. Such a group ready to listen and share their truths is meeting at the Warren County Memorial Library on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Please consider joining the conversation.
BETH WETHINGTON
Warren County
