In the very near future, Warren County will achieve a milestone as a Keep America Beautiful affiliate. Congratulations are extended in advance to the dedicated work of the local committee as well as the many citizens, churches and individual groups that have helped Warren County reach a major goal. However, there is still work to be done. We must maintain our status by due diligence and ongoing efforts to keep our community clean and beautiful. NCDOT has designated April 16 through April 30 the annual Spring Litter Sweep, and the KWCB committee is designating the entire month of March for “Keep Warren County Beautiful.”
As in the past, supplies for pickup are available at the Warren County Board of Elections or Public Works office, including gloves, vests, pickup sticks and trash collection bags. If you are in need of a large amount for your group, please call the Board of Elections office at 252-257-2114, and a staff member will have the supplies ready for pickup. Please let us know the area that you or your group will be picking up so that we can track progress and report to the NCDOT. Photos and total bags of trash collected are needed and can be emailed to Debbieformyduval@warrencountync.gov. Our collection of photos will be posted to the Warren County Facebook page. If you are a first-time participant, we welcome you and will be happy to address your questions or concerns. Feel free to reach out to us by email or phone.
We thank you for your love and commitment to our beautiful community.
DEBBIE FORMYDUVAL, Chair
Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee
