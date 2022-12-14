Back in the 1960s with the birth of country music, a singing group came out of USC in California and introduced folk music to us.
In the early 1960s, Kennedy and Khrushchev were going at each other over missiles in Cuba. Americans were preparing for a nuclear war. The Kingston Trio came out with a new song that seems to me to be appropriate for today’s world with American and the Russian Federation and Putin. Here are the lyrics:
Merry Minuet
They’re rioting in Africa
They’re starving in Spain
There’s hurricanes in Florida
And Texas needs rain
The whole world is festering with unhappy souls
The French hate the Germans. The Germans hate the Poles.
Italians hate Yugoslavs. South Africans hate the Dutch.
And I don’t like anybody very much.
But we can be tranquil and thankful and proud
For man’s been endowed with a mushroom-shaped cloud
And we know for certain that some lovely day
Someone will set the spark off
And we will all be blown away.
They’re rioting in Africa
There’s strife in Iran
What nature doesn’t do to us
Will be done by our fellow man.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
