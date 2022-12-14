Back in the 1960s with the birth of country music, a singing group came out of USC in California and introduced folk music to us.

In the early 1960s, Kennedy and Khrushchev were going at each other over missiles in Cuba. Americans were preparing for a nuclear war. The Kingston Trio came out with a new song that seems to me to be appropriate for today’s world with American and the Russian Federation and Putin. Here are the lyrics:

 

Merry Minuet

They’re rioting in Africa

They’re starving in Spain

There’s hurricanes in Florida

And Texas needs rain

The whole world is festering with unhappy souls

The French hate the Germans. The Germans hate the Poles.

Italians hate Yugoslavs. South Africans hate the Dutch.

And I don’t like anybody very much.

But we can be tranquil and thankful and proud

For man’s been endowed with a mushroom-shaped cloud

And we know for certain that some lovely day

Someone will set the spark off

And we will all be blown away.

They’re rioting in Africa

There’s strife in Iran

What nature doesn’t do to us

Will be done by our fellow man.

 

R. MAC SANFORD

Warrenton