Veterans Day will be observed this year on Thursday, Nov. 11. Once again, the members of the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club would like to express their gratitude to local veterans and active-duty military personnel.
We salute those who have served for their dedicated service to our country and for protecting freedom throughout the world.
We would also urge local residents and organizations to fly U.S. flags in honor and remembrance of this special day.
PATTY MCHENRY, vice president
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club
