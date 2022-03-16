Dec. 7, 1941: The Empire of Japan suddenly attacked the American Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Of the eight U.S. Navy battleships present, all were damaged, with four sunk. The Japanese also sank or damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, an anti-aircraft training ship and one minelayer. A total of 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed; 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded.
Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who was in charge of the Japanese Pacific Fleet and planned the surprise attack, was later quoted as having said after the battle, “All we have done is awaken a sleeping giant.” Two years later, American intelligence decoded a message of where Admiral Yamamoto was going to be, and were waiting for him and shot down his plane.
America mobilized to fight the war. My mother came out of the hills of West Virginia to work on airplanes in Norfolk as did millions of Americans.
Mr. Putin, you have not only awakened a sleeping giant in America, but you have awakened a sleeping giant in the entire free world.
God bless the good free people of America.
God bless the good free people of the European Union.
God bless the good free people of all our world.
R. MAC SANFORD
MARGARET L. SANFORD
Warrenton
