I was just wondering when they will put a grocery store in. I just moved here from Maryland after retiring from Costco after 24 years with them. I know Food Lion is in Norlina, but you get tired of driving to Norlina every time you need something.
They should be trying to keep money in Warrenton instead of money going to other counties. I just don’t understand. I have been in several towns that were small like Warrenton, but they have grocery stores. Why can’t we?
This is something that was brought to my attention since I moved here. I know before we had a Just Save, but I know that’s gone. As citizens of Warren County, we need a grocery store for us seniors that don’t want to drive to Norlina, Durham, Wake Forest or any other area.
CAROLYN JONES
Warrenton
