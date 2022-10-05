America is no longer the country some of us remember it to be. We would expect Congress to pass righteous legislation, but how can they do that if unrighteous men and women are elected to Congress? We must now stand against the political and moral winds blowing against righteousness.
The very principles (many Christian) upon which this country was founded are being destroyed. Psalms 11:3 says, “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” If the foundation is destroyed, should we be surprised that the building is collapsing?
Someone said that “evil never retreats on its own; it only retreats when a greater force is applied against it.” And Christians know that God is that greater force and He works through his church (Christians) to oppose evil. And yet, we find many “professing Christians” supporting actions contrary to God’s Word, as if the church was irrelevant, and our country is not in a crisis.
Ukrainian pastor Vasyl Ostryi said, “If the church is not relevant at a time of crisis, then it is not relevant in time of peace.” I believe God is calling us to a level of commitment we’ve not experienced before. We are in a spiritual war that cannot be won simply by human determination, but only by divine strength. God is sovereign over the rulers of the world, but He delegates His authority to human beings.
We seem to be moving toward Marxism while freedom-loving Russians plead with us to see what is happening. Well, what is happening? Antonio Gramsci was imprisoned by Mussolini for his Marxist stand. Gramsci believed that Marxism could best be advanced by attacking the culture. He taught that Marxism could gain power by capturing the institutions of education, law, media, economics, entertainment and the like. (Build Back Better?) Sound familiar?
With the elections coming up in about a month, I cannot emphasize the importance of voting for godly men and women who love this country, the Constitution, but most importantly, love the Word of God and what He has to say on these issues.
RON TAYLOR
Warrenton
