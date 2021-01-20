t has become very clear that hypocrisy and hyperbole are rampant in our country. Conservatives have been called deplorable, and just recently a “news” host on MSNBC stated that Republicans need to be deprogrammed. He was telling a national audience that about half of the citizens of the United States should be forced to accept the liberal dialogue. We should accept higher taxes, open borders, increased socialist programs, limitations on free speech, firearm confiscation, suppression of religion, and a myriad of politically correct dogmas that corrode the foundation of strong family life.
Thomas Jefferson once said: “I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.” We have witnessed the humongous increase in the size of government since the time of Thomas Jefferson, and most would say that it has not been for the betterment of the people. Imagine that the federal government,
aside from state and local governments, takes in over three trillion dollars every year and still cannot “do enough” for the people. Having power is what most politicians are all about. They move with the direction of the wind and will flip flop on any issue when it is perceived that it will benefit them. Note the hypocrisy just on the “defund the police” recently.
Thomas Sowell has written: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” The government takes in trillions of dollars, spends a lot of it on bloated agencies and then returns a small percentage to the states. Why not leave a good chunk of the money with the states to decide how we spend our money?
With a large percentage of the news media constantly criticizing conservative ideas, what will we become? With liberal politicians constantly pushing for larger government control, when will freedom be lost? With the huge, monopolistic social media companies limiting free speech, how can this republic survive? Will there ever come a day when we will be able to say, “On the other hand, we did the right thing, and the United States is the greatest country in the world?”
RON SKOW
Littleton
