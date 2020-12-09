Editor’s Note: The following letter was directed to town of Norlina citizens and business owners.
First, I want to wish all of you well and a Merry Christmas. As most all of you know, we are facing unchartered waters during these days. With the uncertainties of each day and still no known answer for the COVID-19 virus or when we will start seeing a normal again, I am encouraging each of you to be aware of your surroundings and be as cautious as you comfortably can be.
The governor issued Executive Order No. 180 on Nov. 23, “Increasing Face Covering Requirements to Prevent The Rapid spread of Covid-19” for the state of North Carolina. Whereas science and medicine show the face coverings are a low-cost and highly effective way of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by blocking exhaled virus from an individual along with social distancing at least 6 feet apart when possible, I feel this is a justifiable order from our governor.
During the scheduled Monthly Town Board Meeting held on Monday, Dec. 7, the Norlina Town Board of Commissioners as well as myself agreed that it would be in the best interest of the town for us to show public support of the governor’s executive order and encourage all our citizens and business owners to comply with the orders as they are written. A copy of the executive order can be found online, or you may use the drive through at Town Hall to request a copy if you so desire.
Thank each of you for your continued efforts and prayers as we move forward into these days of uncertainties.
MAYOR WAYNE AYCOCK
Norlina
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.