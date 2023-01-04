We would like to thank the following for their fast response to the fire at our home on the bitter cold evening of Friday, the 23rd of December, 2022: Hawtree VFD, Norlina VFD, Ridgeway VFD, Warrenton Rural VFD, Churchill-Five Forks VFD, Afton-Elberon VFD, Drewry VFD and Palmer Springs VFD. Their actions saved our home from burning to the ground.
We hope that all of the firemen are doing well, especially any that may have been injured. God bless.
CLAUDE AND DORIS NEWMAN
Wise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.