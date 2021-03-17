Writing for a newspaper was a long-time goal of mine. My college undergraduate major was English with a minor in Media-journalism. When I began corresponding with The Warren Record newspaper in 2018, I was able to check another goal off of my list. The last two years of writing my opinion and feature articles brought tremendous joy to me, and I hope just as much to the readers.
However, during the last two months, I had to take a break from writing. It was not a planned break or a vacation of any sort, but I was overcome by grief. On Aug. 1, 2020, my family, family friends and I suffered a great loss when my mother, our family matriarch succumbed to a lung disease that she fought for years, and man, oh man, she fought hard.
It was extremely hard for me to get back in the saddle, but as a child of God, I am an overcomer through Jesus Christ, and by taking baby steps, I have decided to actively and positively move through grief; I have learned that it is a process.
While writing this piece, I was reminded of a time about two years ago when I facilitated a workshop and one of my colleagues whose mother had passed about one month prior to the workshop, abruptly ran out of the workshop when another colleague began to share her personal account of “A mom being a positive leader.” When the exchange happened, I didn’t understand the way my colleague instantly became uncontrollably overwhelmed with emotions by someone else’s personal account. Now, I know, and unfortunately, I am pretty much walking in her shoes. I understand all too well.
My mother is constantly in my thoughts. When making decisions, I try to channel her energy and the wisdom that she imparted in me. I scroll through pictures, and recount recent and long-time memories fond and otherwise. Currently, my biggest fear is forgetting the sound of her voice, so in my mind, I replay conversations she and I had to keep the sound of her voice in my head. One of my favorite things to recall is the way she said hello to me during phone calls. Her nickname for me was “Cheese”; you can read between the lines. I can hear her saying, “Hey, Cheese, what’s your 10:20?” And no, she was not a trucker, but her brother was.
Medicinenet.com describes grief as “The normal process of reacting to a loss.” The loss may be physical (such as a death, social (such as divorce), or occupational (such as a job). The website describes emotional reactions of grief that can include anger, guilt, anxiety, sadness, and despair, and physical reactions of grief that can include sleeping problems, changes in appetite, physical problems or illness.
At some point during the last seven months, I have experienced all of the previously mentioned emotions, some more than others. And I have decided to write and share my account of grief because I know I am not alone. Even though grief is a normal and natural process, our reactions and the way we respond to and handle grief daily can be critical.
According to healthline.com, In 1969, a Swiss-American psychiatrist, Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, wrote “On Death and Dying” from working with terminally ill individuals and developed a theory of grief that divided grief into five stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Kubler-Ross stated that not everyone will experience all five stages, and may not go through them in the order mentioned.
There are movies depicting grief; one of the best ever in my opinion is “The Best Man Holiday,” the 2013 sequel to the 1999 classic, “The Best Man.” And I would be remiss by not mentioning the 1988 classic, “Beaches.”
There are songs about grief and dying, too. In 1997, then Sean Combs scored a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., “I’ll Be Missing You” and, in the song, he says, “Every step I take, every move I make, every single day, every time I pray, I’ll be missing you.” If I could sum up the days since my mother’s death, those words capture my feelings.
I am glad that I have been able to gain control of my feelings and to strike a healthy balance in my life. Although I am not ruling out getting professional help, I am looking forward to starting counseling. I am picking up the pieces and trying to get my head back in the game!
And even though I miss my mother so very much, I find peace and refuge in the scripture from the NIV, the New International Version of the Bible, Romans 14:8, “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”
T.A. Jones is a correspondent and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To reach her, go to tajones.org or terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
