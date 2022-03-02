I heard someone say that if you can read, but don’t, you are no better off than those that can’t read. I had to stop and meditate on that statement. Being 76 years young, I thought about having to read and study our Constitution while in grammar school. We even had to memorize its preamble. We had classes on government and civics.
We studied the Declaration of Independence where we are told that all our “rights” (unalienable) come from God and not government. And we said the Pledge of Allegiance and a short time of prayer. Yet where are we today?
Today, we are told that America is evil, our founding fathers were bigots and need to be removed from history by rewriting our history books and taking down statues in their honor. We are told free speech is not free and should be censored in violation of Amendment 1. We are told that capitalism is racist, and socialism is woke.
If you believe The Freedom Truckers in Canada are terrorists and that the government has the right to seize their bank accounts and personal property just because they want freedom, yet thugs can loot businesses here in the U.S., burn it down and then are called “social justice warriors,” then you are a part of the problem. What’s happening in Canada can happen in America if we don’t speak out now.
We have a weak president that Russia and China are taking advantage of. Just look at Ukraine. Twelve of our servicemen died in Kabul due to his ineptness. How many Ukrainians must die because of Biden’s ineptness? Do you really think Russia only wants Ukraine? Russia’s Putin has threatened to nuke any country that interferes.
Biden shuts down our oil industry, then begs the Saudis to pump more, and then buys oil from Russia. No wonder he is soft on Russia. We pumped our own oil before he took office. Remember that $1.85 gallon of gas?
We now have runaway inflation. We have the largest national debt in the history of our country. We have basically open borders under Biden. We are being threatened with WWIII. Other nations no longer look to the U.S. for leadership.
We need more wakeness and not more wokeness. So, wake up America and let’s put men and women in office who fear God, love our Constitution and America.
RON TAYLOR
Inez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.