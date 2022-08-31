As we enter the fall season, we enter into a time of Homecoming. A time to return to the place that is a part of the foundation of the building blocks of our lives. Homecoming is a time of celebration and expectation, excitement and remembrance. As October approaches, it will bring the Homecoming of one of the those building blocks, Warren County High School, and I feel all of those emotions of being a part of the first graduating class, THE CLASS OF 1982.
However, my wonderful feelings of elation are being trampled upon by the misinformation that is being spread about the year of origin of Warren County High School and the first graduating class. Although the misinformation may be innocently incorrect, it is still incorrect. There is undeniable proof that the CLASS OF 1982 was the FIRST class to graduate from WCHS, and I am just one of the 103 graduates as proof.
Some may ask why I am so upset about this, and why I feel the need to right this wrong. Well, to me it’s obvious, just ask those who have tried to rewrite history by stating that they were the first graduating class. Who doesn’t want to be first? There is esteem in being the first, there is honor in being first. Just consider Barack Obama, our first black president; Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; Nadia Comaneci, the first person to score a perfect 10.0 at the Olympic Games. I could go on and on, but I think my point has been made. The honor and recognition of being the first graduating class from Warren County High School can belong to no other class. The school opened in the fall of 1981 with my classmates and me entering as seniors. What’s to dispute?
This year is our 40th Reunion, and we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments, miracles and blessings in our lives. Let us have our honor; celebrate us as we would do with you.
“We, the Senior Class of 1982 have come from two worlds apart to unite as one. John Graham and Norlina schools once very bitter rivals, merged as one, and Warren County High School became our new world.” (Forward from 1982 WCHS yearbook)
VANESSA FURTICK BROWN
Warren County High School
Class of 1982
